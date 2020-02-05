|
McNAULL, Thomas Alexander. Peacefully on 31st January, 2020; in his 89th year. Dearly beloved husband of Lesley. Loved father of Heather, Jeannette, Ross, and Lynley. Proud grandfather of 7 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and great-grandfather of 5 grandsons and 2 great- granddaughters. 'A life well lived. We are all so proud of him'. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Tairua Residential Care. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held at The Whangamata Community Church, 103 Beverley Terrace, on Monday, 10th February at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Whangamata Cemetery. Messages to: 128 Patiki Place, Whangamata 3620.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020