Thomas Alexander (Tom) HART

Thomas Alexander (Tom) HART Notice
HART, Thomas Alexander (Tom). Born 18th September 1938 and passed away peacefully at Sunset Home hospital 4th November 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Florence, father and father-in- law of Nichola and Gareth, and Steven and Charlotte, and beloved 'TomTom' of Amelia, Sofia, Elyse and Olivia. Survived by his sisters Margaret and Violet. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Monday 11th November 1:30pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
