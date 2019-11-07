|
|
|
HART, Thomas Alexander (Tom). Born 18th September 1938 and passed away peacefully at Sunset Home hospital 4th November 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Florence, father and father-in- law of Nichola and Gareth, and Steven and Charlotte, and beloved 'TomTom' of Amelia, Sofia, Elyse and Olivia. Survived by his sisters Margaret and Violet. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Monday 11th November 1:30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019