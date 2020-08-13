Home

Thien Kung (Larry) LIOW


1937 - 2020
Thien Kung (Larry) LIOW Notice
LIOW, Thien Kung (Larry). Born July 30, 1937. Passed away on August 11, 2020. Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Maya, David andJan. Poppa of Maia, Ella and Nathan. Fondly remembered by his family in Singapore, Malaysia and Hawaii. Released to be with his Lord. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive Botany Downs, Auckland in September.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
