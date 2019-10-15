Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresia SLUYTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresia Mary (Lober) SLUYTER

Add a Memory
Theresia Mary (Lober) SLUYTER Notice
SLUYTER, Theresia Mary (nee Lober). Passed away surrounded by family on 13 October 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland. Dearly loved wife of Colin (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Maritza, Peter and Elena, Linda and Robert, Paul, Diana and Matt, and John. Loved Grandma of Jonathan, Sixten, Luke, Anna, Kate, Scarlett, Elise and Lara. "We love you and miss you. May you rest in peace". Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Anne's Catholic Church, 126 Russell Road, Manurewa on Thursday 17 October at 11am followed by interment at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe. Vigil Prayers to be held in St Anne's Catholic Church on Wednesday night at 7.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.