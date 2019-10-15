|
SLUYTER, Theresia Mary (nee Lober). Passed away surrounded by family on 13 October 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland. Dearly loved wife of Colin (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Maritza, Peter and Elena, Linda and Robert, Paul, Diana and Matt, and John. Loved Grandma of Jonathan, Sixten, Luke, Anna, Kate, Scarlett, Elise and Lara. "We love you and miss you. May you rest in peace". Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Anne's Catholic Church, 126 Russell Road, Manurewa on Thursday 17 October at 11am followed by interment at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe. Vigil Prayers to be held in St Anne's Catholic Church on Wednesday night at 7.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2019