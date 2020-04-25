|
IMPEY, Theresa May (nee Gill). Passed away peacefully on Monday the 20th of April 2020; aged 87 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Stephen Lewis Impey. Loving Mother and Mother in Law of Sheena and Alex, Graham and Kym. Treasured Nan of Lorraine, Ian, Jarrod, Caleb and Emma. "Will be sadly missed by Family and Friends." Due to current Government restrictions a service for immediate family will be held on Tuesday the 28th of April. All messages for Theresa's family can be emailed to [email protected] fountainsfunerals.co.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020