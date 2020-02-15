|
McCARTHY, Theresa Maureen (Tessa) (nee Bergersen). Born 4th February 1923. Passed peacefully at Thames Hospital, surrounded by love, on 7th February 2020; aged 97 years. Daughter of the late Casper and Rose, and sister of 15 siblings (all deceased). Loved wife of the late John. Loved mother of Jacqui, Wayne and Anne, Garry, and the late Joyce. Grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren. Aunty and great-aunty of many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Tessa's life will be advised at a future date. In accordance with Tessa's wishes, a private cremation was held on 8th February 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020