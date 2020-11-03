|
WAY, Theresa Catherine. Theresa passed away peacefully on 1 November 2020 at Aria Park. Daughter of the late Elsie and Bert, and sister of the late Olga, Dennis, Kathleen and Barney. Dearly loved Aunty of Dennis, Suzanne, Angela and Philip, great Aunty and great great Aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Aunty Theresa was a shining light in all our lives and will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace. A celebration of Theresa's life will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom on Thursday 5 November at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Catholic Caring Foundation, Private Bag 47904, Ponsonby 1144 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 3, 2020