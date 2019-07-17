Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodorus STEENKAMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodorus Marinus (Theo) STEENKAMER

Add a Memory
Theodorus Marinus (Theo) STEENKAMER Notice
STEENKAMER, Theodorus Marinus (Theo). Passed away after a courageous battle on the 14th July surrounded by family in his home in Taupo aged 88 years. Much loved husband of the late Leny. Much loved father of Gerald, Robert, Tom and Cindy, father-in-law of Mitch, Jenny and Rosie. Opa of seven grandchildren and three and one on-the-way great grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service followed by a private cremation on Friday 19th July at 2.00pm at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand, PO Box 651 Wellington 6140, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Theo's family c/- PO Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.