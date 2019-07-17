|
STEENKAMER, Theodorus Marinus (Theo). Passed away after a courageous battle on the 14th July surrounded by family in his home in Taupo aged 88 years. Much loved husband of the late Leny. Much loved father of Gerald, Robert, Tom and Cindy, father-in-law of Mitch, Jenny and Rosie. Opa of seven grandchildren and three and one on-the-way great grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service followed by a private cremation on Friday 19th July at 2.00pm at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand, PO Box 651 Wellington 6140, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Theo's family c/- PO Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019