VERRYT, Theo. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17 May 2020. Aged 85. Husband of the late Tonny. "Reunited again". Much loved father and father-in-law of Grace and Terry, Lynne and Paul, Brian and Donna, Denise and Mark. Opa to 11 grandchildren and great Opa to 12. A service for Theo will be held in St Josephs Catholic Church, Whitaker Street, Te Aroha Tuesday, 21 may at 11:30 am followed by the burial at The Te Aroha Cemetery. Due to covid 19 the services will be live streamed web site is https://iframe. dacast.com/b/ 139405/c/544582 All communications to the Verryt family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020