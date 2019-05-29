Home

Thelma Pearl (Wallace) MCWATT

Thelma Pearl (Wallace) MCWATT Notice
MCWATT, Thelma Pearl (nee Wallace). Passed away peacefully on Monday, 27 May, 2019 at Summerset at Karaka, aged 88. Beloved wife of Bish for 64 years; dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and David; cherished Granny of Alice and Sam, and Edward; great-grandmother to Margot. Sadly missed by her Rhodesian friends who followed her to NZ and the many friends made here. A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Saturday 1 June at 2pm. Special thanks to the Staff of Summerset at Karaka for their friendship, care and compassion.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
