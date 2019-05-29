|
MCWATT, Thelma Pearl (nee Wallace). Passed away peacefully on Monday, 27 May, 2019 at Summerset at Karaka, aged 88. Beloved wife of Bish for 64 years; dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and David; cherished Granny of Alice and Sam, and Edward; great-grandmother to Margot. Sadly missed by her Rhodesian friends who followed her to NZ and the many friends made here. A service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Saturday 1 June at 2pm. Special thanks to the Staff of Summerset at Karaka for their friendship, care and compassion.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
