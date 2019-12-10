|
CUREL, Thelma May. Died on December 7th, 2019, unexpectedly, with family by her side. Loving wife of the late Terry, and loved mother of Garry, Lesley, Peter, Scott, and Avon, and their respective partners. Cherished Grandma to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Service will be held at the Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Totara Street, Dargaville on Saturday 14th December 2019 at 1.30 pm. All communications to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019