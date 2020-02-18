|
FINK, Thelma Mary (nee Wood). Aged 87, Thelma passed peacefully on Friday 14th February 2020 at Radius Glaisdale Rest home surrounded by family. Loved wife of Ray for 66 years. Beloved mother of Warren and Libby (Australia), Lance and Bronwyn, Miles and Cathy (Australia), and Andrew and Fleur. Cherished and loved grandma/nana of 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A celebration of Thelma's life will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gor-donton, Hamilton on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 11:00am followed by a private interment at Hamilton Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020