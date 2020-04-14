Home

Thelma Marion (Bettany) CORLES


1932 - 2020
Thelma Marion (Bettany) CORLES Notice
CORLES, Thelma Marion (nee Bettany). Born August 27, 1932. Passed away on April 12, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Robyn and Graeme, Kevin and Geraldine, Maureen and Noel, Malcolm and Sandra and Lorraine and Kevin. Much adored Grandma to 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to St John Ambulance and North Shore Hospital for their care and compassion during these difficult times. Privately cremated and a celebration of her life will be held when circumstances allow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
