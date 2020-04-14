|
CORLES, Thelma Marion (nee Bettany). Born August 27, 1932. Passed away on April 12, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Robyn and Graeme, Kevin and Geraldine, Maureen and Noel, Malcolm and Sandra and Lorraine and Kevin. Much adored Grandma to 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to St John Ambulance and North Shore Hospital for their care and compassion during these difficult times. Privately cremated and a celebration of her life will be held when circumstances allow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020