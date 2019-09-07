|
COLLINSON, Thelma Marie. On 5 September 2019 aged 76, peacefully after a thankfully very short battle with cancer, again. Loved wife of the late Ken Collinson, dearly loved mother and mother -in-law of Marie and Tom, Christine and Arnaud, Janet and Alan. Much loved grandma of Arnaud and Kim, Beau and Anna, Guy and Luiza, Rachel and Emma. Much loved great grandma of Reeve, Aria, Ophelia and Constantina. "We will miss you but never forget you. We have so many wonderful memories. You will be forever in our hearts." Heartfelt thank you to the staff at Ward 61, Auckland hospital for their love, and professionalism. You did your colleagues very proud. In lieu of flowers donations in Thelma's name to the Cancer Society New Zealand, Auckland division, PO Box 1724, Auckland 1140. A service will be held at the All Saint Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 11 September at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019