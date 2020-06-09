Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Union Church
Corner of Stewart Street and Wainui Road
Raglan
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma GRINLINTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Mae GRINLINTON

Add a Memory
Thelma Mae GRINLINTON Notice
GRINLINTON, Thelma Mae. Passed away peacefully at her Raglan home surrounded by members of her loving family on 4th June 2020. Age 92 years. Loved daughter of the late Bessie and Len Grinlinton. Sister of Bruce and Shirley and Auntie of Helen and Richard, Mark and Maree, and Anne and Aaron and her eight nieces and nephews Simon, Alex, Rachel, Olivia, Leon, Kyle, Tea and Mae. Our thanks go to the wonderful caring staff of Idea Services. A celebration of Thelma's life will be held at the Union Church, Corner of Stewart Street and Wainui Road, Raglan at 2.00pm on Thursday 11th June 2020. Communications to the Grinlinton Family c/o PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Idea Services at Hamilton would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -