LAWSON, Thelma Mabel. Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2020, aged 93. Loved wife of George and mother of David and Judy, Judith and John, John and Jane. Grandmother of 10 and great grandmother. A cherished friend. A humble and faithful supporter and encourager. Now in heaven with her Lord Jesus. Family acknowledge the wonderful care Thelma received at Edenvale Home. A service will be held at 11.00 am, Monday 20th January at Eden Community Church, 74 View Road, Mt Eden. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020