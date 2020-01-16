Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Eden Community Church
74 View Road
Mt Eden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma LAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Mabel LAWSON

Add a Memory
Thelma Mabel LAWSON Notice
LAWSON, Thelma Mabel. Passed away peacefully on 14th January 2020, aged 93. Loved wife of George and mother of David and Judy, Judith and John, John and Jane. Grandmother of 10 and great grandmother. A cherished friend. A humble and faithful supporter and encourager. Now in heaven with her Lord Jesus. Family acknowledge the wonderful care Thelma received at Edenvale Home. A service will be held at 11.00 am, Monday 20th January at Eden Community Church, 74 View Road, Mt Eden. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -