MCINTOSH, Thelma Joan (Lacey). Passed away on the 29th October 2020 aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Don (Deceased) for 62 years Much loved Mother of Kathryn, Christine and Alexandra, Mother in-law to Geoff Brown, Andrew Mckean and Greg Fahey Loved Grandmother to Michelle (Rob), Stuart, Nathan (Rachel), Morgan (Dan) and Timothy and great grandmother to Isaac and Ethan. You fought a huge battle and are now in the peaceful arms of our lord. A service will be held on Wednesday 4th November , 2020 1pm at Chartwell Co- operating parish (ST Albans) Comries Road, Hamilton. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020