Thelma Jean (Hope) PALMER

Thelma Jean (Hope) PALMER Notice
PALMER, Thelma Jean (nee Hope). Peacefully on Wednesday the 16th of October 2019; aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy. Much loved mother and mother in law of Keven and Jeff, and Susan and Chris. Treasured nana of Hayden, Lucy, Lauren, Ethan, Grady and Peyton. Will be greatly missed , but now at peace. A celebration of Thelma's life will he held in the First Presbyterian Church, 2 Coles Cres Papakura on Saturday the 19th of October at 11am. The family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful team at Middlemore Hospital (Ward 4). All messages to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
