HUDSON, Thelma (nee Hinderks). Born February 27, 1940. Passed away on the 29th of December 2019 in BOI Hospital. 79 years old. Loved wife of John, married for 58 years. Loved mother of five children, twelve grand children, Great grandmother of five. She will be dearly missed. As per her wishes a private cremation has taken place. A Remembrance will be held at midday on the 25th January 2020 at 68 Remuera Settlement Road, Ohaeawai. Thank you to Kaikohe Care Centre and BOI Hospital for your kindness.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 1, 2020