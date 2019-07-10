|
AMBLER, Thelma Evelyn. Born December 10, 1940. Passed away 8 July 2019, taken suddenly due to a car accident. Formerly of WekaWeka/Waimamaku; in her 79th year. Dearly loved wife of Arthur Ambler, loved mother of Gavin and Janine. Mother in-law of Kerry and Graeme. Grandmother of Jennalee and Casey. Grandmother in-law of Ryan and Jacqui. Great Grandmother of Quentin and Aurora. She will be forever missed. Thelma will be resting at their home at 119 Pipiwai Rd, Whangarei until Friday. Everyone is welcome to come and share memories with the family there. A short service to celebrate Thelma's life, will be held on Friday 12 July at Haven Falls Funeral Home at 9:30am. Followed by a Service at Waimamaku Hall, Hokianga at 1pm. Interned at Waimamaku Cemetery followed by refreshments back at the Hall.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 10 to July 11, 2019