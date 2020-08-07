Home

Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waihi Lawn Cemetery
State Highway 2
View Map
Resources
Thelma Elizabeth (Riley) BRENNAN Notice
BRENNAN, Thelma Elizabeth (nee Riley). On August 6th 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospice. Aged 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Graham. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Diane and Don (deceased), Ricky (deceased), Robert (deceased), and Kathy. Loved nana of 5 and great nana of 8. Loved ma of Peter and Michael. A graveside service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at Waihi Lawn Cemetery, State Highway 2 on Monday August 10th at 11am. Communications to the Brennan family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
Print Obituary
