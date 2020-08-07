|
BRENNAN, Thelma Elizabeth (nee Riley). On August 6th 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospice. Aged 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Graham. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Diane and Don (deceased), Ricky (deceased), Robert (deceased), and Kathy. Loved nana of 5 and great nana of 8. Loved ma of Peter and Michael. A graveside service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at Waihi Lawn Cemetery, State Highway 2 on Monday August 10th at 11am. Communications to the Brennan family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020