AUSTIN, Thella Frances. Passed away in great peace and tranquility on 27 June 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Frederick. Adored mother of Mike and Ann- Marie, Kevin and Carolyn, Frank and Tizi, Marie and Andrew, Johnny(deceased) and Catriona, George and Diane, Jane and Kevin, Beth and Kevin, Paul and Fiona and Anthony (deceased). Beloved grandmother and great grandmother to her 24 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Frances will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday 3 July at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 30 Telford Avenue, Balmoral, and a Rosary will be held at 7.00pm at the church the evening before (2 July). Best parking is via the Volcanic Street entrance. Happy are the pure in heart for they shall see God. Matthew 5:8. State of Grace East Ph 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2019