The Honourable Maureen Dawn (Vernon) SURRELL

SURRELL, The Honourable Maureen Dawn (nee Vernon). Aged 92 years. Passed away on May 20th 2019 at St Johns Wood, Taupo. Wife to Noel (deceased). Mum to Carey (deceased), Andrew (deceased), and Rowena. Grandma and GG to Jason and Kylie, Carlee and Corey, Jordan, Shayla, Sheldon, Caine, Caleb, Sam and Axel. Beloved Nan to Daryl, Jami, Marama and Heidi. A celebration of Maureen's life is to be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Friday 24th May at 2pm. Communications with Maureen's family C/- PO Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 24, 2019
