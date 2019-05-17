|
ROBATI, Tetuaura (Mama Ura) (nee Tereapii). Born July 4, 1933. Passed away on 12 May 2019 surrounded by Maryanne, Haki and Cree. Daughter of the late Tereapii Tuaira and Tekura A Anga Purauti. Wife of the late Rahui Sema Robati and dearly loved mother, nana, great nana who will be sadly missed and forever remembered. Funeral service will be held at Tipene Funerals, Onehunga on Saturday 18 May 2019 at 10:30am followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery. All communications to Haki 021981308 and Maryanne 0211164006.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 17, 2019
