1937 - 2020
Tertia Lioba ABRAHAMSON Notice
ABRAHAMSON, Tertia Lioba. Born August 07, 1937. Passed away on August 15, 2020. Passed away peacefully at Thames Hospital on the 15th August 2020 after a brief illness. Dearly beloved wife of Harold for 59 years. Loved Mum of Linda and Daryl, Geoffrey and Lisa, Peter and Kim. Treasured Nana of Devon, Cooper, Bronte, Inde, Summer, Bodie, Kobi, Kyla and Jonty. Adored sister of Rusty and Trish Reynders and family. Now tending the eternal garden. A private family service will be held. Communications to PO Box 6, Whitianga 3542
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
