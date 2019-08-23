|
|
|
SMITH, Terry Tererau. Peacefully on 21st August 2019, after a long illness, at Victoria Place Resthome surrounded by his family. Aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Katie. Much loved father and father in law, grandfather, great and great great grandfather to all his children, grandchildren, great, and great great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother in law and uncle. A Service for Terry will be held at the The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Manfield Street, Tokoroa on Saturday 24th August at 11.00 am followed by the interment at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 23, 2019