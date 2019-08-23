Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Tererau SMITH

Add a Memory
Terry Tererau SMITH Notice
SMITH, Terry Tererau. Peacefully on 21st August 2019, after a long illness, at Victoria Place Resthome surrounded by his family. Aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Katie. Much loved father and father in law, grandfather, great and great great grandfather to all his children, grandchildren, great, and great great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother in law and uncle. A Service for Terry will be held at the The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Manfield Street, Tokoroa on Saturday 24th August at 11.00 am followed by the interment at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.