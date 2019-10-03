Home

Terry TARRANT

Terry TARRANT Notice
TARRANT, Terry. On 1 October 2019 at Peacehaven Private Hospital, aged 87 years. Loving husband and best friend of Brigid for 63 years. Loved father of Mark, Sean, Steve and Julie. Much loved Granddad of Lance and Julia, Paul, Nicole and Morgan, Claudia and Lace. Proud Great granddad of Isabelle and William. Brother to Kay and Bruce. Lord, into Your hands we commmit his spirit. A service will be held at Church of The Saviour, 2 Heaphy St, Blockhouse Bay on Monday, 7 October at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
