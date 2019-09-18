Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry SMITH

Terry SMITH Notice
SMITH, Terry. Tererau, Katie and family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the medical staff who supported Terry throughout his illness; including the staff at Victoria Place Resthome for their care and love, St John Ambulance and Marion at the Renal Unit, Waikato Hospital. Also to our friends and brothers and sisters at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses for their wonderful contribution and assistance at Terry's funeral. To all those who sent cards, flowers and donations please accept this as our personal thanks.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.