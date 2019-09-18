|
SMITH, Terry. Tererau, Katie and family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the medical staff who supported Terry throughout his illness; including the staff at Victoria Place Resthome for their care and love, St John Ambulance and Marion at the Renal Unit, Waikato Hospital. Also to our friends and brothers and sisters at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses for their wonderful contribution and assistance at Terry's funeral. To all those who sent cards, flowers and donations please accept this as our personal thanks.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019