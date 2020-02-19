|
|
|
LINEEN, Terry. On 17th February 2020, peacefully, at Middlemore Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jeannette. Loved father and father-in-law of Troy, Sean and Lynne. Much loved grandfather of Cameron, Jacob, Isabella and Tom. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 27th February at 1.30pm. Following the service drinks will be held at the Marist Rugby Club. Dad was a very special man, on and off the rugby pitch, and will be remembered very fondly by rugby supporters, especially in New Zealand and Scotland, where he had so many friends.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020