HERBERT, Terry. Passed away on the 28th January 2020 at Whakatane Hospital. Loved soulmate of Adrianne. Father and father in law to Reece and Dione, Kelly and Craig, Renee, Terrylee and Mike, Selina and Joe and Filipo. Cherished brother of Girl and Johnny, Tommy and Jo, John and Iris, Gladys, Mary and Ross, Brony, Rhonda. Loved by all his mokopuna. Terry will be lying at Rewatu Marae until the nehu on Friday the 31st January 2020 at 11am followed by burial at Pupuaruhe Urupa. All Welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020