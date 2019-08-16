|
MANSFIELD, Terry Ernest. Passed away peacefully at home on 13 August 2019, aged 69. Beloved partner of Annette, dearly loved father of Nicholas, Sarah, Stephanie, Haley and grandfather of Ella and Arabella. Cherished brother of Peter, Ron and Leonie. Sail away, dear Terry, forever in our hearts. The funeral service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes, on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019