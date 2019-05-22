Home

COLLINS, Terry. Passed away on May 20th 2019 at Rotorua Hospital, after a short illness. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of 57 years of Frankie. Much loved father and father in law of Jackie and Stephen, Tony and Karen, Julie and Wayne and the late Terry (Jnr). Much loved by all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Thursday May 23rd at 10am followed by burial. All messages to "Collins Family" C/- 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
