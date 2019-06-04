Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry BRADSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry BRADSHAW

Notice Condolences

Terry BRADSHAW Notice
BRADSHAW, Terry. On June 2nd 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 75 years. Loved husband of Jan for 48 years. Dearly loved Dad of Alwyn and Bei, and Toni and Aaron. Special Popa of Brayden, Charlotte, and Rylee. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at Waihi Beach RSA, Beach Road, Waihi Beach on Friday June 7th at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waihi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Communications to the Bradshaw family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3461.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.