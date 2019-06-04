|
|
|
BRADSHAW, Terry. On June 2nd 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 75 years. Loved husband of Jan for 48 years. Dearly loved Dad of Alwyn and Bei, and Toni and Aaron. Special Popa of Brayden, Charlotte, and Rylee. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at Waihi Beach RSA, Beach Road, Waihi Beach on Friday June 7th at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waihi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Communications to the Bradshaw family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3461.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
