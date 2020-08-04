Home

MORRIS, Terry Angus. Passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. Much loved (grumpy) husband of Tonie. Father to Jenny and Grant, step father to Mark and father in law of Victoria. Grandfather to Zane, Rosa, Celia and Theo. Very much loved brother to Norma, Fay, Julienne, Bob (deceased), Wally (deceased), Allan (deceased) as well as the many nieces and nephews he held so dearly. Friend to Sandy Morris. A special thanks to all the staff in ward 3 of North Shore Hospital who cared for him in his last couple of weeks. A service for Terry will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday August 6, 2020 at 11am . In lieu of flowers donations to the Auckland branch of The Heart Foundation would be appreciated. https://donate.heart foundation.org.nz/



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
