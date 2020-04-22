|
CLARK, Terrence Wayne (TW, Clarky). Pte T531294 RNZIR, 3 Platoon V5, Born 27 December 1947. Passed away at Radius Althorp Hospital on Tuesday 14 April 2020, aged 72 years. Loved brother and brother in law to Pip, Ken and Sue (deceased), Linda and Ross, Ross and Emma, Wendy and Steve, Colin and Jen. Father of Lisa and Alana, grandfather of Alex, Matthew and Kaitlyn. Uncle to Danna, Naomi, Bruce, Sonia, Malcolm, JR, Tyrel, Luke, Kim and Toby. "When we seek to discover the best in others, we somehow bring out the best in ourselves" Terrys service and burial has been held and a private remembrance for him will be held at a date TBA. Communications please to the Clark Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or a tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020