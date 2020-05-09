|
RILEY, Terrence (Terry). And his dog Buddy. Tragically due to a fire on 2nd May 2020; aged 74 Years. Brother of Peter, Patrick, and Chris. Loved uncle of Fergus, Marianne, Nicola, Aidan, Scott, Tamarah, and Thomas. Faithful member of the Buffalo Lodge, Warkworth. Friend of many and a loved member of the local community. Due to the current lockdown situation, a celebration of Terry's interesting life will be held at Whangateau Hall, Leigh Road, Whangateau on Saturday 27th June at 2:00pm. All communications to Audrey Sharp, PO Box 138, Matakana.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020