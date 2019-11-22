Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence PICKUP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence (Terry) PICKUP

Add a Memory
Terrence (Terry) PICKUP Notice
PICKUP, Terrence (Terry). Born August 08, 1941. Passed away on November 19, 2019. Terry demonstrated how to live and enjoy a life of good as a humourous and colourful character with the highest integrity and values. An excellent, warm loving husband to Marlene, father, grandfather/poppa, uncle and a great friend to many. Dearly loved brother of Dennis and the late Stan and Mary, great mate of Barbara and uncle to Wayne, Sarah and their families. Terry you will be in our hearts and memories forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -