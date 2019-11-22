|
PICKUP, Terrence (Terry). Born August 08, 1941. Passed away on November 19, 2019. Terry demonstrated how to live and enjoy a life of good as a humourous and colourful character with the highest integrity and values. An excellent, warm loving husband to Marlene, father, grandfather/poppa, uncle and a great friend to many. Dearly loved brother of Dennis and the late Stan and Mary, great mate of Barbara and uncle to Wayne, Sarah and their families. Terry you will be in our hearts and memories forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 22, 2019