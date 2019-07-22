Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence MCGOUGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence George (Terry) MCGOUGAN

Add a Memory
Terrence George (Terry) MCGOUGAN Notice
MCGOUGAN, Terrence George (Terry). Died peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, 21st July 2019, aged 86 years. Darling husband and best friend of Catherine. Beloved father of Delysse, father in law of John, and cherished poppa to Thomas and Harry. Terry will be missed by many. Thanks to the palliative care staff of Ward 2C for their outstanding kindness shown to Terry. A service for Terry will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Tuesday 23rd July at 1pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga. Messages to the McGougan family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.