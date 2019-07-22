|
MCGOUGAN, Terrence George (Terry). Died peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, 21st July 2019, aged 86 years. Darling husband and best friend of Catherine. Beloved father of Delysse, father in law of John, and cherished poppa to Thomas and Harry. Terry will be missed by many. Thanks to the palliative care staff of Ward 2C for their outstanding kindness shown to Terry. A service for Terry will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Tuesday 23rd July at 1pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga. Messages to the McGougan family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019