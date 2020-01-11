|
CRIPPEN, Terrence Frederick (Terry). Peacefully on Thursday 9th January 2020. Aged 71 years. Very much loved Uncle of Wendy and Great Uncle of Jacob and Jasmin. A treasured friend too many. A Great lover of the Hills and Mountains, The local Tramping Community, And a great contributor to Search and Rescue. A much respected mentor and leader. All messages to Wendy, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. A service for Terry will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 14th January 2020, at 1:30pm. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020