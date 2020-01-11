Home

Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
Terrence Frederick (Terry) CRIPPEN

CRIPPEN, Terrence Frederick (Terry). Peacefully on Thursday 9th January 2020. Aged 71 years. Very much loved Uncle of Wendy and Great Uncle of Jacob and Jasmin. A treasured friend too many. A Great lover of the Hills and Mountains, The local Tramping Community, And a great contributor to Search and Rescue. A much respected mentor and leader. All messages to Wendy, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. A service for Terry will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 14th January 2020, at 1:30pm. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
