ADOLPH, Terrence Frederick (Terry). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice on 23 May 2020 at 12 pm with his family by his side, aged 75 years. Loved husband and sweetheart of Alvis (of 55 years). Dearly loved father of Donna and Warren, father-in-law to Toni and Doug. Loved grandad to Ben, Michael and Kate. Special thanks to the Oncology team at Auckland and North Shore Hospitals for their care throughout the years of Terry's illness and also to Hospice for their care and compassion over the last 3 months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbour North Shore Hospice, PO Box 331129, Takapuna, 0740. A private service to celebrate Terry's life will be held on Wednesday 3 June at 10.30 am. Due to current lockdown restrictions attendance will be by invitation. The service will be webcast, and details can be obtained from [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020