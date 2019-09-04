|
WILLIAMS, Terrence Albert. Passed away on 2 September 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Bev and loving companion of Anny. Treasured dad and father-in-law of Bruce and Ainslie, Jodie and Dean Horsburgh. Special Poppa of Tanesha, Issy and Toby. A special thanks to Dr Helena Tsao of Papamoa Pines Medical Centre, the Waipuna Hospice and Somervale Care Homes for their amazing care and support over the past months. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Service, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 6 September at 12.30pm followed by interment at Wainui Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019