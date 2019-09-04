Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence Albert (Terry) WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Terrence Albert (Terry) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Terrence Albert. Passed away on 2 September 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Bev and loving companion of Anny. Treasured dad and father-in-law of Bruce and Ainslie, Jodie and Dean Horsburgh. Special Poppa of Tanesha, Issy and Toby. A special thanks to Dr Helena Tsao of Papamoa Pines Medical Centre, the Waipuna Hospice and Somervale Care Homes for their amazing care and support over the past months. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Service, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 6 September at 12.30pm followed by interment at Wainui Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.