|
|
|
FINDLAY, Terrance Richard (Terry). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 3 September 2020 at home in Campbells Bay with family and friends. There is to be a small memorial service at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 16 September at 2:00pm. With Covid-19 level 2.5 restrictions, this is limited to invited guests only. The service will be streamed and available for some weeks post the service. The link will be made available on request. Please direct any enquiries to Kaylene's brother Garth on 021-950-968 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020