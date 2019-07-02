Home

Sister Teresa rsj (Teresa Josephine) THOMPSON

Sister Teresa rsj (Teresa Josephine) THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Sister Teresa rsj (Teresa Josephine). On June 29, 2019, peacefully, at Auckland City Hospital. Much loved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of the Sacred Heart and loved daughter of the late Vincent and Catherine Thompson, loved aunt of her nieces and nephews, and their families. May Teresa be at peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Mary MacKillop Centre, 56 Selwyn Ave, Mission Bay, Auckland, on Thursday 4 July at 1.00pm followed by interment at Waikaraka Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held at the above Chapel on Wednesday 3 July at 4.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019
