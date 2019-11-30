|
MURPHY, Teresa Maureen (Maureen). Born 19th June 1928 to Louisa Rubena and Edward James Murphy. Dearest sister of Eileen and the late Anne. Died suddenly and unexpectedly on 28th November 2019, at Continuing Care Whitianga. She loved unconditionally, and was absolutely loved in return. A sweet, gentle and fey soul, she passed through life without creating waves, but instead serenely and gently rippling the currents. She marched to the beat of her own drum, sewing haute couture gowns, giving a kind and loving home to numerous lost and abandoned feline friends, always seeking knowledge, forever learning, and always undaunted in her own quiet way she always found her way through life's challenges. Her Sister, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and dear friends, though heartbroken at her leaving, know that she is with her God and back with her Mother, Father and Sister and all the others dear to her who left before she did. The family thank all of those at Continuing Care who looked after her, always treating her with dignity and kindness. Our gratitude is beyond measure. Rosary Vigil at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 16 Campbell Street, Whitianga on Monday 9th December at 6:00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, on Tuesday 10th December at 11:00am, followed by interment at Mangere Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019