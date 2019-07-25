Home

MANN, Teresa Gladys. Passed away on 23 July 2019 at Wesley Care Resthome with family present, aged 82 years. A peaceful ending after a journey with dementia, she is now at rest, mind, body and soul with her beloved late husband Arthur and late son Michael. Loving Mum to Brian, Annette, Kathryn, Philip, Michael (deceased) and Christine. Thanking all staff at Wesley, Mt Eden for the loving care and respect Mum received during her stay. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis and St Therese Parish, 2 Montrose Street, Pt Chevalier on Tuesday 30 July 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Now in God's care. All communications to the Mann Family, Attention Christine, C/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Dominion Rd Mt Eden 1146.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019
