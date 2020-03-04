|
WAY, Terence William (Terry). Died suddenly but peacefully on Monday 2nd March 2020 at St Andrew's Village, Auckland, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Greatly loved father and father-in-law of Paul (deceased), Ann and Richard, Rod and Jodi, Joe and Anna. Fun-loving and funny Grandad "Terry" to Nina, Libby, Joe, Sam, Charlie, Gabbie, Natalie and Mila. A Requiem Mass for Terry will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday 7th March at St Ignatius Catholic Church, 12 Kotiri Street, St Heliers. In lieu of flowers donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association https://www. mda.org.nz/ would be appreciated. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020