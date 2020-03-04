Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Ignatius Catholic Church
12 Kotiri Street
St Heliers
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence WAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence William (Terry) WAY

Add a Memory
Terence William (Terry) WAY Notice
WAY, Terence William (Terry). Died suddenly but peacefully on Monday 2nd March 2020 at St Andrew's Village, Auckland, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Greatly loved father and father-in-law of Paul (deceased), Ann and Richard, Rod and Jodi, Joe and Anna. Fun-loving and funny Grandad "Terry" to Nina, Libby, Joe, Sam, Charlie, Gabbie, Natalie and Mila. A Requiem Mass for Terry will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday 7th March at St Ignatius Catholic Church, 12 Kotiri Street, St Heliers. In lieu of flowers donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association https://www. mda.org.nz/ would be appreciated. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -