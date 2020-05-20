|
O'NEILL, Terence Richard (Terry). GSM B696678. Died peacefully and unexpectedly at Hastings Hospital. Loved companion of Faye. Eldest son of the late Richard and Joan O'Neill. Loved brother of Maureen and Barry, Graeme and Donnapa, and Chris and Ofelia. Dearest Dad to Matt and Noreen, Elise and Annemarie. Proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren. Dad served in the Royal NZ Navy and Police Force and was part of the rescue and recovery efforts of the Wahine disaster. A friend to many. As per Terry's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Terry will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, May 22. Due to funeral restrictions, please RSVP at [email protected] beth-shan.co.nz. A live stream of the service will also be available. Messages to the O'Neill Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020