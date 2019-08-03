|
MARTIN, Terence Richard (Terry). M.B.E. D15367 R.N.Z.N. Ret Wo MEA Engineer Passed away peacefully on Thursday August 1st 2019 after a long courageous battle with Parkinsons. Dearly loved husband soulmate of Sue (nee Miller). Adored and dearly loved father of Richard and Cynthia, dearly loved grandfather of the late Chase, Paige, Benjamin and Emma. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Uelma and Ross Jones and family of Dargville. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at the chapel of North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons New Zealand would be most appreciated. Many thanks to Bupa Hugh Green - Albany for all the love and care they gave Terry during his 12 months in their care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019