|
|
|
PICKUP, Terence (Terry). Peacefully in Tauranga Hospital, surrounded by his much loved family, on Monday 18th November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Much loved father and father in law of Angela and Peter Stephens (Melbourne), and Johanne and Brian Millar (Brunei). Adored Poppa of Amelia and Laura, and Libby and Andre. A service for Terry will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mount Maunganui, on Saturday 23rd November at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Pickup family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019