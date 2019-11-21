Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas More Catholic Church
17 Gloucester Road
Mount Maunganui
View Map
Terence (Terry) PICKUP

Terence (Terry) PICKUP Notice
PICKUP, Terence (Terry). Peacefully in Tauranga Hospital, surrounded by his much loved family, on Monday 18th November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Much loved father and father in law of Angela and Peter Stephens (Melbourne), and Johanne and Brian Millar (Brunei). Adored Poppa of Amelia and Laura, and Libby and Andre. A service for Terry will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mount Maunganui, on Saturday 23rd November at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Pickup family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
