Terence Norman (Terry) WHALE

Terence Norman (Terry) WHALE Notice
WHALE, Terence Norman (Terry). Died suddenly on Waiheke Island on 13 July 2019 in his 82nd year. Loved father of Melissa, loved grandfather of Jonny, Ellie and Harry, father-in-law of Gareth, husband of Margaret and dear friend to Bill. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held on Tuesday 23 July at 11am at Five Knots at Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
